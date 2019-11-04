wrestling / News

Randy Orton Reportedly Pitched Revival Faction Directly To Vince McMahon

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Fightful reports Randy Orton went directly to Vince McMahon, pitching the idea of him continuing to work with The Revival. The trio worked together throughout the late summer and early fall, but the partnership fell apart after Orton’s feud with Kofi Kingston.

Orton and The Revival were then put on separate brands during the WWE Draft with Orton ending up on Raw and The Revival heading to SmackDown.

