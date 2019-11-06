wrestling / News
Randy Orton Reportedly Signs New WWE Deal
November 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Looks like Randy Orton won’t be Elite anytime soon, as he’s reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. PWInsider reports that Orton has signed a new deal that locks him in for multiple years, which the site says was a “big priority” for WWE.
Orton had been posting on social media with messages hinting at the idea of jumping ot AEW, and his contract was said to be up next summer. Obviously, that is no longer the case.
