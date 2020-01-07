wrestling / News

Randy Orton Responds to AJ Styles Stealing His Moves on Last Night’s Raw

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Randy Orton RAW

– Randy Orton took to Twitter to respond to AJ Styles doing Orton’s moves, taunts, and poses last night on Raw. After Styles beat Akira Tozawa, he wrote on Twitter, “Anything that he has done I’ve always done better. #PhenomenalRKO #Raw.”

Orton later responded sarcastically on Styles’ tweet and use of the RKO, “Wow, really got some height on THAT one uncle Al.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

