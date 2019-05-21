wrestling / News

Randy Orton Responds to Ali’s Shot at Brock Lesnar Over MITB Win

May 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Randy Orton

As previously reported, WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Ali took a shot at Brock Lesnar after Sunday’s Money in the Bank main event. Brock Lesnar returned to win the Money in the Bank contract. Later after the match, Ali wrote on Lesnar, “Look at the bright side, @brocklesnar climbing a ladder is the most wrestling he’s done all year.” Later on, Randy Orton commented on Ali’s tweet, which you can see below.

Orton wrote in response to Ali, “Wow what a smartass . #iapprove”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Randy Orton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading