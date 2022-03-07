Randy Orton On When He Could Retire, Potential Picks For Who Would Induct Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

In a recent interview on Adam’s Apple, Randy Orton discussed potential picks for who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame, when he thinks he’ll retire, and much more. Here’s what Orton had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Randy Orton on potential picks for who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame: “My wife actually just brought that up the other day, and we were thinking about it and it was kind of funny because we didn’t know who would be the guy. Hunter came up, and Cena came up, Flair came up, but you know, I don’t know if I could get Cena to come in from Hollywood to do it. Maybe he could do it virtually, I don’t know.”

On who helped prepare him most for the grind in WWE: “I think Triple H probably prepared me the most, for the life.”

On how long he thinks he’ll continue to wrestle: “I just turned 40 a year ago, I got another decade in me, you know. We’ll see.”