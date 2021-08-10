wrestling / News
Randy Orton Returns, Turns on Riddle During WWE Raw (Clips)
Randy Orton made his return on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, and Riddle learned that partnering with Orton inevitably means eating an RKO. Orton made his return on tonight’s show and in the opening segment, he said he was done teaming with Riddle and wanted to do his own thing. While Riddle was appealing to Orton in the ring, AJ Styles and Omos came out to mock Randy which led to a match between Orton and AJ Styles.
While Orton explained to Riddle more than once during the show that he didn’t want a partner, Riddle came out and countered Omos’ influence so Orton could beat Styles. He and Orton then hugged it out, but Orton then laid Riddle out with his finisher.
You can see clips from the show below:
