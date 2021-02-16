Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Weed With Snoop Dogg Before WrestleMania 24

– In a post on his Twitter account today, WWE Superstar Randy Orton revealed that he smoked weed with Snoop Dogg before WrestleMania 24 in 2008. He made a slight correction to an earlier tweet showing a photo with Orton and Snoop Dogg from 2008 at the event, which Orton called “WM 25 pre-game,” when he meant WrestleMania 24.

At WrestleMania 24, Orton successfully defended his WWE Championship against Triple H and John Cena in a Triple Threat Match. Snoop Dogg was there as the official Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Randy Orton wrote on the photo, “It’s come to my attention that I smoked some ganja (for the first time) with @SnoopDogg at WM24 NOT 25. Ps not THE first time, you marks, but the first time with snoop mutha fuckin DO double G #pregame not #postgame” You can see that tweet below.

WM 25 pre game 🌲 https://t.co/fCwKd2cGVR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 9, 2021