– In a new WWE digital exclusive video, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on his upcoming match against Kevin Owens scheduled for WrestleMania 41. Orton also confirmed that the matchup will take place on Night 1 of the two-day premium live event. Below are some highlights:

Randy Orton on facing Kevin Owens at WrestleMania: “You wanna hear a little something from the Legend Killer?

You wanna hear a little something from the Viper, the Apex Predator? I’ll tell you what, I was out four freaking months because Kevin Owens dropped on me, at my head. Four months, no matches, four months, the ring rust started to build up and now I’m out, I got my second match in four months. Beat Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago, now, I’m out there with Drew McIntyre of all People and Kevin Owens wants to stick his nose in my business.Now, the match is set, Owens, Orton, WrestleMania, Piledriver versus Punt Kick.”

On what he’s going to do to Owens: “But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard come the day on WrestleMania, grandest stage of all, I am gonna send his head clear over the freaking roof.

Just wait and watch Night 1, WrestleMania 41. Kevin Owens, your ass is mine.”

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens’ grudge match goes down on Saturday, April 19 at WrestleMania 41: Night 1. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.