Randy Orton Reveals How Ric Flair Improvised RAW Promo, His Idea For WrestleMania Program With John Cena, Vince McMahon Giving Him Freedom With His Promos

Randy Orton took part in a conference call today ahead of Sunday’s WWE Summerslam event. Highlights are below.

– Orton discussed the differences between the old school wrestling style and the modern style. He talked about the old school psychology of faces and heels and that at Summerslam on Sunday, he will tell a novel, and he will have enough time to tell a great story. He said that nothing has changed in the sense that you have to tell a great story and get the fans emotionally invested. He talked about the fast-paced new school style is riskier and may hurt the storytelling at times, but he enjoys watching it and that there are guys who can tell a good story within the new style.

– Orton talked about Ric Flair bouncing back from his coma, saying that not too long ago, he wasn’t sure how long Flair would be around. He said that his segment where he punted Flair was hard but business is business. He revealed that Flair was never supposed to grab the mic from him during their segment, he was just supposed to say some things to him under his breath without a mic, but he did and cut that promo and that he meant everything he said. He said Flair’s emotions in the ring are real and that’s why he is one of the best.

– Orton said he is personally at an all-time high as a human being right now, and that that translates to work as well. He said that he has taken a page out of Ric Flair’s book to try and be real in his promos and have elements of truth in them. He said he was never a promo guy before but now, he is not scripted, noting that Vince McMahon has been lenient with him and that in promos during his Edge program, Vince told him he didn’t even want to know what he was going to say because his promos were consistently so good. He said he can wrestle into his late 40s and that his promos will only get better. He said a good promo is when he means what he says.

– Orton talked about getting to work with so many legends and friends recently and how his career has come full circle getting to work with the likes of Big Show and Edge. He talked about how honored he was that Edge trusted him and wanted to work with him, noting that he has a reputation of being safe but that accidents happen such as how he broke Batista’s nose. He said Edge knew that Orton would protect him in their program and take care of him. He said he is having a blast.

– Orton talked about how Ric Flair said that he wanted Orton to beat his 16 World Title reigns record (which John Cena also holds). Orton said it’s important to him to break those records because that’s how you become a household name. He talked about wanting to face John Cena at WrestleMania, both being 16 time champions, with the winner of the match earning the record. He said he doesn’t know if anyone would ever be able to top him if he gets to 17 world title reigns.

– Orton talked about the potential for a program with Bray Wyatt. Orton talked about the Undertaker-like magic that The Fiend brings and put over the Wyatt vs. John Cena Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36. He praised how Wyatt plays his characters. He said he thinks he performs best with a certain type of superstar, and Wyatt doesn’t fit that mold, but that he will likely cross paths with him eventually.

– Orton said the punt kick was Arn Anderson’s idea. He discussed how hard it was to make the punt kick look devastated while not injuring anyone. He said the #1 priority is always taking care of your opponent. He said he has devised a way to make the kick 100% safe and that Vince trusts that he has made it safe. He said he has kicked a lot of guys this year including Edge, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, and Ric Flair, and all have been safe.

– Orton talked about how he loves being a heel and how when he first tried to be a face, he got thrown off and tried to do things that didn’t come naturally to him. He thinks fans want him to be evil and devious and he is able to play to that well. He noted how he learned that when he’s a face, he has to retain some of the heel elements that he is known for.

– Orton said he is enjoying what he does more now than ever before, adding that it is really hard to perform with no audience. He said that in a few months when fans are back, look out. He said he’s still at the top of his game.

– Orton talked about how he would have reacted had he been released by WWE years ago like Drew McIntyre was. Orton said that given how he was when he was younger, he probably wouldn’t have handled it as well as Drew did. He vowed to beat McIntyre at Summerslam and start the Randy Orton era.