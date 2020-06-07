wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton on Ricochet Saying He Feels Old, Latest Asuka Video
– Ricochet’s feeling his age a bit due to some aches and soreness, and Randy Orton couldn’t help but comment. Ricochet posted to Twitter talking about how his hip started to hurt after he was walking and asked, Am I getting old!?” Orton had his own quip for Ricochet, who noted that he’s 32, as you can see below:
Randy Orton responded, “What are ya? 25?” Ricochet wrote back, “Closing in on 32. [Embarrassed emoji]”
Shane Helms also joined in on the conversation, writing, “Remember when I said, ‘Every bump hurts whether you feel it or not’? [Shrug emoji]”
I was simply walking…
And then my hip just started really hurting. 😳
Am I getting old!?
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 5, 2020
Closing in on 32 😳
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 6, 2020
– Asuka’s latest video from her YouTube channel is online as you can see below:
