Randy Orton & Riddle Beat American Alpha In Singles Matches on Raw
RK-Bro defeated American Alpha in individual matches on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Riddle and Randy Orton opened Monday’s show, cutting a promo until Otis and Chad Gable came out to take shots at the Raw Tag Team Champions. That led to Riddle facing Chad Gable, which saw Riddle get the win about five minutes.
Immediately following that match, Orton faced off with Otis and got the win in very short order. After the match, Riddle got on the mic and wanted to give Orton a hug, hearkening back to when Orton RKOd Riddle in August when the latter went for a hug. This time, the hug was successful.
You can see some clips from the matches and segments below:
