Randy Orton RKOs Beth Phoenix in Raw Main Event Segment (Pics, Video)

Randy Orton took his feud with Edge to a new level, RKOing Beth Phoenix to close out Raw. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which saw Phoenix give an update on Edge following Orton’s attack on him on the Raw after the Royal Rumble.

Orton came out to interrupt Phoenix, blaming her for the whole thing. He said he loved Edge and their daughters more than Beth and had to keep Edge from wrestling so he could be there for his family. Phoenix eventually slapped Orton and attacked, which led to Orton hitting the RKO.

Edge is advertised for next week’s episode of Raw from Washington, DC. He is expected to face Orton at WrestleMania 36.