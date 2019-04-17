WWE News: Randy Orton and Roman Reigns Battle in ‘Odd’ Post-Smackdown Match, Miz Sees Daughter Walk For First Time

– The post-show dark match for tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping saw Randy Orton and Roman Reigns battle in an “odd” match, according to a report. Wrestling Inc reports that the two faced off in a match with no official winner; Orton hit a draping DDT but missed an RKO at the end, leading to a Superman punch and spear from Reigns. Orton rolled out of the ring, and the music played as if Reigns won.

@JDfromNY206 What happened after #SDLive went off air. Randy Orton came out and challenged Roman Reigns to a match after the #205Live was done. The match with Orton 🆚 Reigns went to no contest when Orton jumped Reigns on his way to the ring. Orton is gonna feud with Reigns. pic.twitter.com/h0K52CC7zX — Aries™️ 🌐🇲🇹 #EliteGamer™️🎮 (@MapleLeafsAries) April 17, 2019

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton just have a brawl that ends with a Roman spear. No dark match per se. #WWE #SmackDownMontreal pic.twitter.com/O4BhesSAuf — Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) April 17, 2019

