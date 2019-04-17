wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton and Roman Reigns Battle in ‘Odd’ Post-Smackdown Match, Miz Sees Daughter Walk For First Time

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The post-show dark match for tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live taping saw Randy Orton and Roman Reigns battle in an “odd” match, according to a report. Wrestling Inc reports that the two faced off in a match with no official winner; Orton hit a draping DDT but missed an RKO at the end, leading to a Superman punch and spear from Reigns. Orton rolled out of the ring, and the music played as if Reigns won.

– After being drafted to Raw on Monday, The Miz is no longer busy on Tuesday nights and that allowed him to witness a big moment for his daughter. The new Red brand star posted on Tuesday:

Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

