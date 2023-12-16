Randy Orton Challenges Roman Reigns For Royal Rumble On WWE Smackdown

Randy Orton wants a match with Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Royal, as revealed on this week’s Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Reigns return to TV, only to be confronted by Orton who came down to the ring and issue a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the January PPV.

Reigns shot Orton’s challenge down, telling him to go to the back of the line as he hasn’t earned a title shot. Orton nearly RKO’d Reigns and told the champion that he should start thinking of Orton, as the voices in his head say Reigns was scared of him.