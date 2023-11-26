– The Viper Randy Orton is back in WWE! The former WWE Champion made his return tonight during the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. Ultimately, it was Orton who turned the tide in favor of Team Cody Rhodes, helping them defeat The Judgment Day during the grueling five-on-five cage match.

Throughout the night, it looked like Orton was a no-show because he was nowhere to be found. At first, when it looked like Randy Orton was supposed to enter, Rhea Ripley came running out with the Money in the Bank briefcase and a referee. It looked like Damian Priest was about to cash in and pin a prone Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, it was not to be, as Orton finally made his long-awaited return, preventing yet another cash-in attempt by Priest. Orton cleaned house, rallying Team Rhodes and turning the tide for WarGames. Uso and Zayn threw JD McDonagh off the top of the cage into an RKO by Orton. After that, Rhodes hit Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest and pinned him to get the win for the team.

Randy Orton is back in WWE after a long absence. He had been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury. Now, he’s finally recovered, and he made his in-ring return tonight.

Of course, the winners were soon stunned by the blaring sound of “Cult of Personality” over the speakers and the jaw-dropping return of former WWE Champion CM Punk, who made his long-awaited return to WWE tonight. More on that HERE.

