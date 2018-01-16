 

Randy Orton Says He’s Be at Home in the Chaos of the Royal Rumble

January 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released a new video featuring Randy Orton cutting a promo hyping his involvement in the men’s Royal Rumble match. You can see the video below, in which Orton talks about the “chaos” of the Royal Rumble. Orton says that some prefer the calm before the storm or the silence, but he likes the storm and does his best work in the chaos. Orton says he’ll silence the storm to win the Rumble, as chaos is his storm.

