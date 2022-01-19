wrestling / News

Randy Orton Says He’s Starting To Feel All The RKOs He’s Delivered

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with FOX 2 Now in St Louis (via Fightful), Randy Orton spoke about how he’s starting to feel all the RKOs he’s delivered after years of jumping and landing on his back.

He said: “I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it.

