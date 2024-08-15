Randy Orton Says His Wife Will Tell Him When It’s Time to Retire

– During a recent interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do you Wanna Talk About?, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed knowing when it will be time to retire. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Randy Orton on when he thinks it will be time to hang it up: “To answer your question honestly, I think do this for as long as I can and make sure, we brought up my wife Kim on a couple of occasions, she told me, ‘When it’s time to hang them up, I’ll let you know.’ If this is when I need to hang them up, I don’t want to go here. I don’t want to retire and have a last match and then leave the company and have another last match and another one and another one.”

On wanting to call his shot like John Cena: “Like John (Cena). When he says, ‘This is my last Royal Rumble. This is my last Elimination Chamber. This is my last WrestleMania.’ He means it. If anyone has ever meant that, it’s him. I want to follow suit. I want, when it’s all said and done and it’s over, I want it to be over. I want to take it to that point and then tear it down and ride off into the sunset.”

Randy Orton will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event will be held on Saturday, August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.