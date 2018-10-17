WWE News: Randy Orton Says WWE Crown Jewel Should Go On Despite Recent Travel Concerns, Rusev Feels Bad About Not Being Able To Put ‘World’ In World Cup, WrestleMania 35 Tickets Going On Sale Next Month

– Randy Orton recently spoke with TMZ (transcript via Wrestlezone), and shared his thoughts on WWE doing the Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia…

“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip. [The WWE women] performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with [Saudi Arabia] and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going—it doesn’t help. Going helps.”

– Following his loss to the Miz at last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, Rusev posted the following apology on Twitter…

Sorry world i tried to represent you in the #WWEWorldCup — Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 17, 2018

– According to Wrestlezone, it was revealed during a commercial break on Raw Monday Night that tickets will go on sale for WrestleMania 35 starting on November 16th with a presale beginning on November 14th.