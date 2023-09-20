Randy Orton Reportedly Seen At WWE Performance Center

Randy Orton has been spending time at the WWE Performance Center, according to new reports. Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have confirmed that Orton has been seen at the PC as of late.

Orton has been out of action since May of last year with a back injury that required fusion surgery. His status ahs been a source of heavy speculation since. Fightful notes that Orton has been around the PC for quite some time and has been working out in the gym as well. WWE sources have indicated for a while now that Orton was not cleared for a return, most recently in August.

The report adds that WWE has a very strict rule that talent who are returning have to work out in some capacity. There’s still no word on when Orton may return.