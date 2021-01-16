wrestling / News
Randy Orton Segment & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka Set For Next Week’s Raw`
Randy Orton will be back on Raw next week after being hit with a fire blast to end this week’s show. WWE released a promo during Smackdown announcing that Orton will appear on Monday’s show. The Raw star was revealed has having suffered “minor burns” as a result of Bliss’ scorching ray attack to close this week’s episode.
Speaking of Bliss, she was announced to be facing Asuka on Monday’s show in a non-title match. This is her first match since late November. Raw airs Monday night on USA Network.
