Randy Orton Sends Message To Kevin Owens While On UK Tour

During yesterday’s WWE live event in Manchester, Randy Orton sent a message to Kevin Owens and said that he was coming for him. Orton and Owens had a physical altercation on last week’s Smackdown, which led to Owens attacking him later in the show.

Orton said: “Hey, Owens. Once I get back to the States, once I get back across the pond, I’m coming for you and I’m whipping your ass. You got one coming.”