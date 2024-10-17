wrestling / News
Randy Orton Sends Message To Kevin Owens While On UK Tour
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
During yesterday’s WWE live event in Manchester, Randy Orton sent a message to Kevin Owens and said that he was coming for him. Orton and Owens had a physical altercation on last week’s Smackdown, which led to Owens attacking him later in the show.
Orton said: “Hey, Owens. Once I get back to the States, once I get back across the pond, I’m coming for you and I’m whipping your ass. You got one coming.”
.@RandyOrton has a message for @FightOwensFight at #WWEManchester 👀 🐍 pic.twitter.com/GHCYLAigna
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals His Reaction to Gunther Mentioning Goldberg on WWE Raw in Calgary
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win