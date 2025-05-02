Randy Orton Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Randy Orton will be in the house on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that the Legend Killer will be on Friday’s show.

The full announcement reads:

Randy Orton will be live on SmackDown en route to WWE Backlash

The final chapter in the storied rivalry between Randy Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena reached a fever pitch last week when the two Superstars came face-to-face in a volatile encounter.

With their title showdown set for WWE Backlash, The Viper is scheduled to be live on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.