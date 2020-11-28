Randy Orton Set For A Moment of Bliss On Next Week’s Raw

Randy Orton will be taking another trip into A Moment of Bliss on next week’s episode of Raw. During tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Monday’s episode of Raw.

This is Orton’s second appearance on Bliss’ talk show segment, having appeared with Bliss on the October 26th episode of Raw. The Fiend and Bliss have targeted Orton since they arrived on Raw over Orton’s previous feud with Bray Wyatt back in 2017.

Also announced for Raw is a #1 contender’s match pitting AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle against each other with the winner going on to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC.