WWE News: Randy Orton Sets Record At Elimination Chamber, Clip From Orton’s A&E Biography, WWE 2K24 Gameplay Clip

– Randy Orton set a record at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. He made his ninth appearance inside the Chamber, which is the most of any Superstar ever. He was previously tied with Chris Jericho for eight.

Of his nine Chamber matches, Orton has only won one of them, in 2014.

– Speaking of Orton, here’s a clip from his A&E Biography special tomorrow.

– IGN has shared gameplay footage from WWE 2K24, featuring Dusty Rhodes vs. Billy Graham.