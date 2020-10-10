Randy Orton Shares Tribute to Eddie Guerrero on His Birthday, Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Chris Jericho Respond

– As noted, yesterday (Oct. 9) was the birthday of late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, with many wrestlers and talents paying tribute to Guerrero on social media. Former WWE World champion Randy Orton also shared his own tribute to Guerrero on Instagram, which you can read below. Orton praised for how a top guy like Guerrero was willing to give him the time of day and help him when he was still a young newcomer in WWE. Here’s what Orton had to say on the late Eddie Guerrero:

“I knew Eddie for a couple years. I was so young and knew that I shouldn’t approach him but had the unimaginable job of wrestling in the main event on TV, so I had to. There has always been attitudes egos or whatever backstage, that will never change. But when I met Eddie I forgot everything that I was supposed to know about the wrestling business. Here was this top talent, that cared enough to give me the time of day. When I thought that a simple word would bother him, or he would tell me to F off, I quickly realized that I was dead wrong and that he gaf. He saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren’t anything more then exactly how I USED to be. He made me feel welcome. He made me feel important. I will forever miss him, and can say without a doubt that he was one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. RIP #eddieguerrero”

Eddie’s nephew and former tag team partner, Chavo Guerrero Jr., later responded to Orton in the comments, writing, “Well said. Eddie was the best & with a heart of gold.” Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho later commented in response to Orton, “Hope they won’t be as difficult as you were back then dude.” Jericho also directed at Orton, “We all gaf about u man, but you didn’t make it easy.” You can view Orton’s Instagram post below.