Randy Orton Writes Message to Matt Riddle After Title Victory
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
– At Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) beat The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) to capture the NXT tag team titles. After the event, Riddle shared a victory tweet on Twitter. However, Randy Orton later responded to Riddle and shared his thoughts.
Randy Orton responded to Riddle, “Hated you. Now I get it. Good luck. Also f*** off.” You can check out that tweet below.
As noted, Matt Riddle recently had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble.
Hated you. Now I get it. Good luck. Also fuck off. https://t.co/rsfDz8cCDG
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 18, 2020
