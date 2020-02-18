Randy Orton Writes Message to Matt Riddle After Title Victory

– At Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event, The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne) beat The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) to capture the NXT tag team titles. After the event, Riddle shared a victory tweet on Twitter. However, Randy Orton later responded to Riddle and shared his thoughts.

Randy Orton responded to Riddle, “Hated you. Now I get it. Good luck. Also f*** off.” You can check out that tweet below.

As noted, Matt Riddle recently had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble.