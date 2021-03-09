Randy Orton Takes Another Shot at Soulja Boy

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Randy Orton got into it on Twitter with rapper Soulja Boy last week. Soulja Boy drew the ire of Orton after he stated, “Rap game faker than WWE.” Earlier today, Orton took another shot at the hip-hop star after he commented on a picture on the state of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus’ backs following their No DQ match on Raw.

Randy Orton tweeted, “Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks.” You can view Orton’s tweet below.

Soulja Boy has yet to respond to Orton’s latest comments.