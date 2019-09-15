WWE News: Randy Orton Takes Issue With American Airlines, Jordan Myles Posts Training Video, Rhea Ripley Hypes NXT’s USA Debut

– Randy Orton had an issue with someone who works for American Airlines recently, but he didn’t elaborate what it was.

He wrote: “Nothing raises my blood pressure quite like a good ol fashion prick of a flight attendant @AmericanAir.”

Nothing raises my blood pressure quite like a good ol fashion prick of a flight attendant @AmericanAir #flight5571 #breathrandybreath #canisayprickontv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 14, 2019

– Jordan Myles shared a video of his training routine to Twitter, which you can see below.

– Rhea Ripley posted a tweet hyping the debut of NXT on USA. She was on the most recent episode of the show, losing to Shayna Baszler by disqualification.

She wrote: “4 days until @wwenxt goes live on the @usa_network. So in other words, the USA Network is about to get a lot more BRUTAL!”