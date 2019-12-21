wrestling / News

Randy Orton Takes Shots at Botched Punches From AEW Dynamite Main Event

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Randy Orton isn’t holding much back in regard to the botched punches that took place on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. Orton joined Mark Henry and Trish Stratus in expressing his opinion about the moment, in which a Creeper delivers some very unconvincing punches to Dustin Rhodes.

Whereas Henry said the Creeper should be fired and Stratus just did a facepalm emoji, Orton decided to expound a bit more at length. He posted three tweets reacting to the cringe-worthy moment, as you can see below:

