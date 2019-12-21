wrestling / News
Randy Orton Takes Shots at Botched Punches From AEW Dynamite Main Event
– Randy Orton isn’t holding much back in regard to the botched punches that took place on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. Orton joined Mark Henry and Trish Stratus in expressing his opinion about the moment, in which a Creeper delivers some very unconvincing punches to Dustin Rhodes.
Whereas Henry said the Creeper should be fired and Stratus just did a facepalm emoji, Orton decided to expound a bit more at length. He posted three tweets reacting to the cringe-worthy moment, as you can see below:
He apparently is a seasoned vet and is used to live tv and just assumed that the camera to his left was the one with that red dot thingy on it for those horrendous fucking punches #workonyourpunchkid https://t.co/GdQTNS10Bj
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019
Or quit the buisness cuz you’re the drizzling shits https://t.co/3fUZXpGuzx
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019
….or you can come to the top company and I’ll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a fucking 🤛🏼 https://t.co/Xvu78WoqXv
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cinta de Oro’s Ex Reportedly Opposing Sin Cara’s Use of the Name
- PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009, How Vince McMahon Felt Stephanie Was More Like Him Than Shane
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW