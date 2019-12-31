Randy Orton Taunts AJ Styles After Raw

– During last night’s edition of Raw, Randy Orton tricked AJ Styles into thinking he was injured. He then hit AJ Styles with an RKO. After Raw, Orton took to Twitter and taunted AJ Styles, which you can see below.

Orton tweeted out, “The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing the World He Didn’t Exist. Kiss my ass AJ.” He later continued, “told you I was impatient … had to drop one more RKO before the end of the decade. #HappyNewYear @AJStylesOrg!”

