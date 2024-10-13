wrestling / News
Randy Orton Teaches Myles Borne His Classic Pose
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a video of Randy Orton from backstage at last week’s edition of NXT, which featured Orton in action in the main event. In the clip, Orton teaches NXT wrestler Myles Borne the classic Orton Legend Killer pose. You can view that clip below:
