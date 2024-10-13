wrestling / News

Randy Orton Teaches Myles Borne His Classic Pose

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Randy Orton Je'Von Evans 10-8-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of Randy Orton from backstage at last week’s edition of NXT, which featured Orton in action in the main event. In the clip, Orton teaches NXT wrestler Myles Borne the classic Orton Legend Killer pose. You can view that clip below:

