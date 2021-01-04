Randy Orton Teases An Encounter With the Legends on Raw

Randy Orton appears to be hinting that his Legend Killing may pick up again with a little immolation on tonight’s “Legends Night” episode of Raw. Orton posted to Twitter to hype tonight’s show, making a reference to tonight’s theme and adding a fire emoji at the end as you can see below:

Orton is of course in the middle of a storyline where he seems to enjoy murder-by-arson, setting The Fiend aflame at TLC and assumedly doing the same to Alexa Bliss on last night’s Raw — though we don’t know for sure on that front because it ended in a cliffhanger, and WWE hasn’t given an update on whether Bliss was torched in the last week. Tonight’s episode should hopefully provide some answerson that while also serving as Legends Night with Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Eve Torres, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS, Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael “PS” Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, and Torrie Wilson all advertised to appear.

Orton last did some Legend Killing back in September, wiping out Ric Flair, Christian, The Big Show, and Shawn Michaels at Raw during his feud with Drew McIntyre.