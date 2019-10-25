wrestling / News
Randy Orton Teases Reunion With Revival In 2020
– Earlier this week, Randy Orton teased fans by posting a photo of himself next to a sign that said “ELITE” with the caption “tick tock tick tock.” Orton also tagged The Revival, Luke Harper, and Elias along with AEW members Chris Jericho and Cody in the message.
The Revival added to the tease, posting a photo of themselves with Orton, stating they would see Orton down the road.
What SHOULD’VE been! Thank you, Randy. We’ll see ya down the road. #FTRKO#TopGuys@RandyOrton @DashWilderWWE
✌🏼 🐍 ✌🏼
🐐 🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JiJznwK747
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) October 25, 2019
What WILL be. Eventually. https://t.co/Mz5vgccB2k
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) October 25, 2019
Orton continued to play things up, noting that the trio will get back together in 2020.
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 25, 2019
As previously reported, the contracts of The Revival and Orton all expire in 2020.
