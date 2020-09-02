wrestling / News
Randy Orton Teases That Something Is ‘Finally Happening’ With Snake Video
September 2, 2020 | Posted by
Randy Orton is being cryptic on his social media accounts, as he posted a new snake video to Instagram and Twitter. He didn’t explain what the video meant. He also didn’t elaborate on his caption, stating that it’s “finally happening” and offered fans a chance to guess what it was about.
It’s FINALLY happening!! Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/gNFPfdHg3a
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 2, 2020