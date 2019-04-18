WWE News: Randy Orton Says Luke Harper Is ‘Finding Himself’, XFL Names St. Louis Head Coach, Rare NWA Episode Added to Hidden Gems

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Luke Harper asked for his release. Earlier today, Randy Orton referenced Luke Harper needing to find himself and thanked him for introducing him to Kendrick Lamar. You can check out Orton’s tweet below.

In honor of @LukeHarperWWE ‘finding himself’ I’d like to take a minute to thank him publicly for introducing me to #kendricklamar several years ago while highly intoxicated in Europe #myleftstrokejustwentviral pic.twitter.com/4u8NXApBMb — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 18, 2019

– The XFL announced in a press conference today that Jon Hayes will serve as the head coach and general manager for the league’s new St. Louis team. You can check out the full press conference below.

– WWE added a rare new match to the Hidden Gems collection on the WWE Network. The new episode features an August 12, 1978 match from Leroy McGuirk’s Championship Wrestling, which was the precursor to Mid-South Wrestling. Here’s a description of the match:

LEROY’S LASTING LEGACY:

Witness one of the surviving episodes of Championship Wrestling from the McGuirk territory featuring Paul Orndorff, Ernie Ladd and more.

* Ernie Ladd vs. Bill Irwin from Georgia Championship Wrestling.

* Jose Lothario vs. The Brute.

* Paul Orndorff vs. Bill Irwin.

* The Challenger vs. Ray Candy from Georgia Championship Wrestling.

* Cowboy Bob Ellis vs. Ali Bey the Turk.

* El Mongol vs. Wade Holts.

* Ron Bass vs. Randy Brewer.

* Lord Little Brook & Little Tokyo vs. Butch Cassidy & Cowboy Lang.