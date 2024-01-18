Randy Orton Thought His Career Was Over During His Injury Layoff

– During a recent interview with WWE’s The Bump, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed his lengthy injury layoff that kept him out for most of 2023 and a sizable chunk of 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Randy Orton on fearing his career was over at one point: “So far so good. I was out for a very long time. [The] longest time I’ve ever been out with injury. At one point while I was out, I thought maybe my career was over, but I had some amazing surgeons.” Orton says he spent plenty of time at the WWE Performance Center to get his cardio and athleticism up to par, and while he’s got his physical conditioning back, his mental conditioning is still taking some time.”

On being grateful for the time he had at home: “I still got a little ways to go I think to get that confidence back but I’m on my way. I’ve been able to have a relationship with her [Orton’s daughter] that I never really had with my other kids because when they were that age I was on the road. Back then, you’d miss birthdays, you’d miss holidays, you’d miss Christmas. Sometimes you’d work Christmas night so a lot of that’s changed for the better.”

Orton returned from injury in November at WWE Survivor Series. He appeared as the last member of Team Rhodes, helping them win the WarGames main event against The Judgment Day.