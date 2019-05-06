wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Throws Small Dig At John Cena, WWE Post Miz & Mrs. Clip
— Earlier today, John Cena posted a tweet that was meant to be motivational, only for Randy Orton to turn it into a slight jab. Cena wrote, “Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being” to which Orton responded, “Ah shit. Did some marks hit you up for autographs at the airport again?#probablynot #chartersonly”
You can see the tweets below:
Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) May 6, 2019
Ah shit. Did some marks hit you up for autographs at the airport again?#probablynot #chartersonly 😂 https://t.co/KbqEwc3qq0
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 6, 2019
— A clip has been posted on WWE’s YouTube channel, previewing the next episode of Miz & Mrs. in which Maryse attempts to teach Miz French through various wacky means. You can see the clip below:
