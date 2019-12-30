wrestling / News
Randy Orton To Discuss His Injury On Tonight’s WWE Raw
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Randy Orton suffered what looked to be a knee injury during a live event on Sunday. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the injury is part of a storyline. WWE noted that Orton was undergoing medical evaluation for the injury.
We’ll get some kind of an answer on tonight’s WWE Raw as Orton is set to address his status on the show.
UPDATE: @RandyOrton will address the results of his medical evaluation on tonight’s #Raw. https://t.co/gq6IsScMDR
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Frank Mir on Why He Was Upset When CM Punk Had His First MMA Fight in the UFC, Doesn’t Want to Take That Approach With Pro Wrestling
- Defendants in Jim Cornette Lawsuit Now Selling ‘Clownette’ T-Shirt
- Triple H on Tommaso Ciampa Saying He’d Retire Before Going to Raw or Smackdown, Ciampa Working as a Producer For EVOLVE
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE