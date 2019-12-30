wrestling / News

Randy Orton To Discuss His Injury On Tonight’s WWE Raw

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– As previously reported, Randy Orton suffered what looked to be a knee injury during a live event on Sunday. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported the injury is part of a storyline. WWE noted that Orton was undergoing medical evaluation for the injury.

We’ll get some kind of an answer on tonight’s WWE Raw as Orton is set to address his status on the show.

