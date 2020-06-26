Update on Possible Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa Feud, Potential Plan for Orton at SummerSlam

WrestleTalk reports that Randy Orton has thrown about the idea of working with someone from the NXT roster, with Tommaso Ciampa being one of the named considered, along with Adam Cole. They add that while Ciampa rejected being called up to RAW or Smackdown, he would be open to working a one-off program with Orton on RAW.

That being said, the report notes that Vince McMahon is currently unhappy with NXT ratings, so an Orton vs. Ciampa feud, if it happens, may happen on NXT, or both RAW and NXT.

Orton and Ciampa exchanged shots on Twitter recently after Orton joked about “leg slaps” on NXT, an exchange that reportedly upset Vince McMahon.

Orton is also reportedly the frontrunner for a match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.