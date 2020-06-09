Update On If WWE Is Planning Randy Orton vs. Tommaso Ciampa Feud

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that there are currently no plans for a Tommaso Ciampa vs. Randy Orton match in WWE despite the shots they exchanged on Twitter yesterday, and that the social media exchange was not set up by WWE creative. He did note that the two may have worked out the exchange between themselves, or it could have been real.

Alvarez also noted that Vince McMahon was not happy the Orton and Ciampa Twitter exchange, saying he hates it when wrestlers tease a match that they aren’t going to do.

The twitter exchange between the two started when Orton made a joke about “leg slaps” on NXT TakeOver: In Your House, prompting Ciampa to respond by saying that Orton’s matches help his daughter fall asleep. Orton’s wife Kim also got involved, taking a shot at Ciampa.