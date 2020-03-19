wrestling / News
Randy Orton Trashes WrestleMania 36 Graphic
– As previously reported, WrestleMania 36 has been changed to a two-night event that will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski. WWE released a new graphic for the event featuring the former NFL star. The graphic also features Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch. However, it doesn’t feature Randy Orton or Edge. Randy Orton appeared to express his dissatisfaction with the matter on his Instagram account.
On last Monday’s Raw, Edge challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36. Orton has not accepted the challenge, and the matchup is not yet official. Nonetheless, Orton was not happy about the new graphic. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on the reveal, “Well ain’t that some bulls–t. #letmecounttheways”
More Trending Stories
- Lita Says She Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Hasn’t Done Another Evolution PPV, Says Chyna Should Be Inducted Into WWE HOF By Herself
- Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day
- More On WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Taking Place Over Multiple Locations
- Chelsea Green Comments on Zack Ryder Going Clean Shaven