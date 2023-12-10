– During an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast this week, WWE Superstar Randy Orton noted that Triple H becoming the Chief Creative Officer of WWE has helped the company in wrestlers getting time off for important events if need be. Orton stated on how things have improved under Triple H’s regime, saying (via WrestlingInc.com), “Back in the day, you were missing birthdays, you were missing anniversaries, you were missing holidays, and there was no either way about it.”

Randy Orton noted how Triple H understands the importance of family time, as Triple H is a father himself. He added, “I think he realizes how important family time is. And that’s one thing that has changed. Now, there’s leniency there. Now, he’ll make sure that you can get home for the birth of your baby.”

The former WWE Champion continued, “Now, he’ll make sure that you can get home for that birthday. He understands now how important that is, and I think, company-wide, that’s been a change for the better.” According to Orton, since Triple H was once “one of the boys,” that means he will in a way always be one and not purely just an office employee for WWE.

Randy Orton recently returned to the company last month at Survivor Series. He’s since signed with the SmackDown roster.