Randy Orton Defeats Triple H At WWE Super Showdown (Pics, Video)
Randy Orton defeated Triple H in a methodical, old-school match at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the match are below.
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍@RandyOrton #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/8viRLMP4gi
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Time for The #LegendKiller to do what he does best?@RandyOrton #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/MXFI9CVg6J
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
🏍 It's ALL about THE GAME! 🏍 @TripleH #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/SEBclz6qdI
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
#GameTime #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/gDox1VJxW9
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 7, 2019
THIS IS AWESOME! 👏, 👏, 👏👏👏@RandyOrton @TripleH #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/zXphloOI5g
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
#TheGame is always a *step* ahead. @TripleH #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/tcQczdiLCI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
Back-first onto the monitors! @RandyOrton has officially struck. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Qhev4TPgPm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
#TheViper @RandyOrton is soaking it allllllll in. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/cDQrJmGzGx
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
When @RandyOrton remembers @TripleH said he's "not the one"…#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/6yHvNWVxre
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
Just when you count "The Viper" @RandyOrton out, he BITES back! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/n7YqvlLX0C
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Game on. #WWESSD @TripleH pic.twitter.com/Vr7aOw9ezj
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2019
Crossface LOCKED IN! Could this be a game-changer for @TripleH? #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Kjlt00SUHp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
You know what's coming next…#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/wTKqy0ZXTs
— WWE (@WWEIndia) June 7, 2019
RKO!!!
But it's NOT ENOUGH to put away @TripleH! 😱@RandyOrton #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/HBfcuTjde3
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Oh boy, this doesn't look good…#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/LPrVhBgSUR
— WWE (@WWEIndia) June 7, 2019
Your turn, @RandyOrton. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/7lbYWdIg72
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2019
.@TripleH is bringing everything he has to the table! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/sQc84ew3Us
— WWE (@WWEIndia) June 7, 2019
Both @TripleH & @RandyOrton are giving it everything they have, but there's still no clear advantage for either Superstar. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/PwKWW3oh1t
— WWE (@WWEIndia) June 7, 2019
3️⃣ devastating letters. 1️⃣ #LegendKiller.@RandyOrton stands tall tonight at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/ntujxNbqPY
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
#TheViper @RandyOrton has done it! But he is surely feeling the effects of it. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/KdLpUmXHDZ
— WWE (@WWEIndia) June 7, 2019
