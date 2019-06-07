Randy Orton Defeats Triple H At WWE Super Showdown (Pics, Video)

Randy Orton defeated Triple H in a methodical, old-school match at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the match are below.

Both @TripleH & @RandyOrton are giving it everything they have, but there's still no clear advantage for either Superstar. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/PwKWW3oh1t — WWE (@WWEIndia) June 7, 2019