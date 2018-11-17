Randy Orton Trolls Ken Shamrock On Social Media

Ken Shamrock recently announced that he will be returning to the ring, only to get mocked for his grammar by Randy Orton. Shamrock will return to face Gabriel Wolfe at a Battle Championship Wrestling event in Australia on November 30.

I am.putting the wrestling world on notice I am coming back YOU (CANNOT STOP ME UNTIL I HAVE THE HVW BEALT ) pic.twitter.com/McSvHaEu3F — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) November 16, 2018

I make my return to the ring with @BCWBattleChamp on November 30th. I know my fans won't want to miss this but Gabriel Wolfe should. pic.twitter.com/FZQ7Cpa9db — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) November 16, 2018

I’m not. the best w punctuation on Twitter but god (damn Ken) when I get the BEALT BACK YOU CAN BE FORST IN LINE https://t.co/BeGQ7cPG7w — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 17, 2018