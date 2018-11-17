Quantcast

 

Randy Orton Trolls Ken Shamrock On Social Media

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ken Shamrock recently announced that he will be returning to the ring, only to get mocked for his grammar by Randy Orton. Shamrock will return to face Gabriel Wolfe at a Battle Championship Wrestling event in Australia on November 30.

