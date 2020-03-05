wrestling / News
Randy Orton Tweets Out Video of RKO’ing Jake Roberts Following Dynamite Appearance
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Jake Roberts made his AEW debut last night at Dynamite, taunting Cody and saying that ‘his client’ is coming for him. After Roberts showed up, Randy Orton posted a video of himself giving the Snake the RKO from the March 14, 2005 episode of RAW.
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 5, 2020
