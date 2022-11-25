Randy Orton Reportedly Unlikely To Be Back Soon From Injury

New updates on Randy Orton’s injury and recovery have been made available in a recent Fightful Select report. As previously reported, Orton sustained a significant injury and his wife provided a photo update earlier this month.

Fightful Select now indicates that Orton underwent a fusion surgery of some sort on his back at an undetermined time earlier this year. Sources from WWE reported that the promotion would be lucky to see him return after his extensive career and the apparent severity of this last injury. There are no extant plans in place for Orton’s return to WWE, although some with the company stated that Orton insisted he would be back eventually at the time of the initial injury.