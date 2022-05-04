Randy Orton on How Vince McMahon Has Seen Him Go Through Dark Periods in His Life

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Randy Orton discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon, and how McMahon has seen him through some dark periods and meltdowns in his life. Below are some highlights.

Randy Orton on his relationship with Vince McMahon: “He’s seen me in dark periods where I’ve had meltdowns and breakdowns in front of him. I’ve beat my head against the wall in front of him, as a 25-year-old man just emotional fucking – ‘Arrrr!’ – not knowing how to express myself. He’s witnessed that in close quarters. I think he sees a little bit of my crazy in him – even if it’s just a little bit.”

Orton what his relationship with McMahon is like now: “From an early age when I was f***ing up like that, I think it almost made him want to nurture that part of me. We’ve grown together in that regard, so now our conversations are a lot different,” he said. “If I knock on his door, peek my head in, nine out of 10 times, no matter who’s in there he’ll tell them to fuck off so I can come in and talk to him. Which is pretty cool, you know?”