Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Set For Next Week’s Raw
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will do battle once again on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that the two will face off on Monday’s show, the first battle between the two since their feud ended with McIntyre reclaiming the WWE Championship in November.
The promo also hinted that McIntyre would respond to Goldberg’s challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble.