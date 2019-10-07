Randy Orton vs. Rusev Announced For WWE Raw

– WWE announced that Rusev will battle Randy Orton in a Team Hogan vs. Team Flair showcase bout on tonight’s WWE Raw.

The battle lines have already been drawn for WWE Crown Jewel’s blockbuster 10-Man Tag Team Match between Team Hogan and Team Flair, and tonight’s Raw will see the two sides square off in their first skirmish. Team Flair captain Randy Orton will take on Team Hogan’s heavy hitter, Rusev, in a match that will open the show. On paper, Rusev has the clear power advantage over The Apex Predator, but considering that both Superstars are coming off remarkably different weeks — Orton defeated Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell, and Rusev’s wife Lana has seemingly found new comfort in the arms of Bobby Lashley — the time seems ripe for an unexpected conclusion.

Also scheduled for tonight’s episode:

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be special guests on Miz TV on The Miz.

* Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors in a Champions Showcase

* Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. The Viking Raiders in a non-title bout.

* Lacey Evans vs. Natalya in a Last Woman Standing match

* Tyson Fury will have a live mic.